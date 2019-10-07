Iran to Display Its Knowledge-Based Products in Azerbaijan

A delegation of businesspeople would travel to Azerbaijan to observe similar technologies in the country, visit technology parks and attend Business to Business meetings with relevant companies.

The delegation is to be dispatched by the Centre for International Science and Technology Interaction of Iran with the aim of holding business meetings with Azerbaijani companies.

Visiting the Baku Technopark, evaluating the products of the companies located in the centre, getting information on the conditions of the park, and opening of a permanent exhibition of knowledge-based products in Baku are among the other goals of this three-day trip.

The visit is also aimed at helping the companies globalize and export their products and services.

Market development, observing market and similar technologies, joint ventures, training and gaining experience in different fields are among other purposes of such visits.