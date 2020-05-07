Iran to Continue Giving Medical Services to Foreign Nationals Infected with COVID-19

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani says the government will keep giving service to foreign nationals in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rouhani added that the foreign nationals, who have contracted COVID-19, can still receive health and medical services in the Islamic Republic.

The president made the remarks during the meeting of the National Headquarters to Fight Coronavirus on Thursday.

Iran’s president also stressed that the continuation of the health ministry’s screening plan is necessary with the expansion and development of diagnostic tests and the identification of suspected cases, as it can play a major role in preserving public health.

Rouhani further touched upon the need to pay special attention to the education of students through virtual methods and ordered the education minister to create the necessary mechanisms so that students can solve their problems in person.

“It is necessary to carefully evaluate the various teaching methods and the set of efforts made by teachers and students since March.”

During the meeting, the ministry of health and medical education also presented a report on the evaluation of high, medium and low-risk areas in the country. According to this report, the recovery rate of patients is increasing and the number of deaths is still decreasing.

In this report, it was emphasised if the citizens continue to stay home and observe the health protocols more areas will be added to the low-risk regions of the country in the future.

The report also examined the reopening of some new businesses in the low-risk areas.

The science ministry also delivered a report on the process of teaching university courses through the virtual network. President Rouhani stressed the need to increase the quality of teaching theoretical courses.

Then, the ministry of roads and urban development gave a report on the latest situation of intercity transportation in compliance with health protocols as well as the measures taken.

The report stated that trade exchanges at border terminals with Azerbaijan Republic and Turkey are underway, and that trade between the Sarakhs and Incheh-Borun railway terminals will resume soon.

According to the report, the basic goods reservoir in the ports have increased by 63% compared to last year, and the number of people leaving the port by train has increased by 2.5 times.