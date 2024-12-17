Tehran police chief: Deportation of illegal immigrants diminishes crime rates

Brigadier General Abbasali Mohammadian, Commander of Greater Tehran Police, told reporters on Tuesday about the effects of deporting illegal immigrants on reducing crimes such as theft and murder in the capital.

He asserted, “The deportation has definitely had a positive effect on reducing crime rates.”

The police chief added that the number of deported illegal immigrants from Tehran is roughly equivalent to the population of a small city, with around 160,000 to 170,000 individuals identified, arrested, and deported.

“Of these, about 90,000 were identified and arrested by the police, while 70,000 voluntarily left the country,” he added.

The ongoing plan to deport illegal immigrants in Tehran aims to reduce crime and improve public security. The initiative involves identifying, collecting, and deporting foreign nationals without residence permits, he added.

General Ahmadreza Radan, the Commander-in-Chief of the Police, has previously stated that 850,000 illegal immigrants have been deported from Iran so far this year and emphasized that the measure has a significant impact on reducing crime, although it requires long-term evaluation.

Officials put the number of Afghan migrants in Iran at 6 million.