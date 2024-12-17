Data: Over 60,000 Afghan university students study in Iran, surpassing Kabul’s numbers

Experts highlighted the multifaceted nature of the Afghan migrant issue in Iran during a seminar titled “Understanding the Challenges of Afghan Migrants in Iran: Political Requirements and Imperatives.”

Tisheyar discussed the dire economic conditions in Afghanistan, with 85% of the population living below the poverty line and severe political repression under the current caretaker administration.

She underscored the need for comprehensive and integrated policies to address the diverse challenges faced by Afghan migrants in Iran.

The event moderator, Ahmad Derahki, emphasized the deep cultural and historical ties between Iran and Afghanistan, noting the shared Persian language, common literary figures like Rumi, and a history of mutual influence.

He asserted that migration significantly impacts both the origin and destination societies, transforming their social fabrics.

Abbas Alipour from the interior ministry noted that effective management of the Afghan migrant population in Iran requires accurate data and coordinated efforts among various agencies.

Iran, sheltering over 10 million Afghans, has expelled over 1.5 million undocumented migrants over the past year and is working towards regularizing the status of legal migrants.

Rasoul Sadeghi, Tehran University professor, proposed establishing a dedicated migration agency to streamline efforts and enhance cooperation among the 24 agencies currently involved in migrant affairs.