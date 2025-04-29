Iran’s DM describes Israel as symbol of state terrorism

Speaking during a meeting in Tehran on Monday with his Zimbabwean counterpart, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Nasirzadeh praised Zimbabwe for historic struggle against colonialism, racism, and apartheid, noting that Zimbabwe’s efforts in these areas have earned it a distinguished place in both Africa and the broader international community.

Highlighting Africa’s special place in Iran’s foreign policy, the Defense Minister said that this stems from the nature of the Islamic revolution which has been based on supporting independent states and the struggles by the African nations to get rid of the dominance of the hegemonic powers.

The Zimbabwean minister, for her part, extended condolences over a tragic explosion in Shahid Rajaee Port in southern Iran.

She stressed that relations between Iran and Zimbabwe entered a new chapter after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.