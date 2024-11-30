Interior minister says 6 million foreign nationals residing in Iran

Speaking at a press conference following the introduction of the new governor of Mazandaran, Momeni highlighted the government’s efforts to manage foreign nationals, stating that the process will commence at the border points.

He emphasized that measures to block unauthorized entry into Iran by foreigners are actively being implemented, including the construction of barriers along borders to address the frequent crossings by illegal migrants.

Momeni also noted a lack of substantial support from international organizations regarding the prevention of illegal immigration into Iran.

He called for stricter enforcement of laws governing the employment of foreign workers, acknowledging that while progress has been made, challenges remain in providing adequate resources and job opportunities for both Iranian citizens and foreign nationals. Millions of Afghans are now living in Iran illegally and have put a strain on the Iranian econoym at a time when the nation is grappling with Western sanctions.