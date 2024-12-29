Iran becomes third country to develop rapid gas detection kits for oil, mining industries

The kits, known for their low cost and high quality, are now being exported due to their efficiency in quickly detecting gases in the oil, gas, and mining industries.

The CEO of knowledge-based company behind the achievement, Mohammad Javad Kargar, said that the company focuses on creating analysis devices and related chemicals for the oil, gas, petrochemical, water and sewage, environmental, and mining industries.

Among its products are spectrophotometers, online COD analyzers, portable spectrophotometers, and related consumables.

The rapid gas detection kits, one of the company’s innovations, consist of detector tubes that offer a quick, easy, and accurate method for measuring target gases.

The kits are critical in the oil, gas, and petrochemical industries, especially during the restart of refineries or petrochemical plants, and are essential in mines to prevent accidents by analyzing and identifying gases.

Iran’s achievement in this field places it behind only Germany and Japan, with the kits being significantly 50% less expensive than their German and Japanese counterparts.

The cost advantage has led to successful exports to Oman and the UAE, receiving positive reception in the Persian Gulf region.