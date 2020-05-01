Iran Thanks IAEA for Providing Corona Rapid Diagnosis Device

The Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI) has expressed gratitude to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for providing the Islamic Republic with a machine for rapid diagnosis of COVID-19 disease.

In a message on Twitter on Thursday, the AEOI said it appreciates the International Atomic Energy Agency for supplying Iran with the RT-PCR rapid diagnosis devices to help combat COVID-19 virus pandemic in the country.

“Good deeds will never be forgotten,” reads the tweet.

The AEOI also published the famous poem “Human beings are members of a whole, in creation of one essence and soul” by Persian poet Saadi Shirazi and wrote, “We shall overcome the coronavirus.”

Earlier, Deputy Head of the AEOA Javad Karimi Sabet said the Islamic Republic was following up the issue since two months ago.

“We received a number of portable X-ray imaging devices, users’ personal protective equipment and, most importantly, several rapid detection devices known as RT-PCR, along with running, upgrade and calibration equipment and kits to rapidly diagnose COVID-19. This package provided by the IAEA is worth more than €200,000,” he noted.