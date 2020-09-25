Iran, Syria to Form Strategic Committee of Water Cooperation

Ministers from Iran and Syria have made arrangements to establish a strategic committee on cooperation in the water management industry under an agreement the two countries have signed last year.

In a meeting held via videoconference, Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian and Syrian Minister of Water Resources Tammam Ra’ad weighed plans to carry out a water cooperation agreement that Tehran and Damascus have inked in December 2019.

They also agreed on the formation of the strategic committee on water cooperation, co-chaired by the deputy ministers, via a videoconference within the next two weeks.

In the online meeting, the Syrian minister of water resources called for the promotion of cooperation with Iran in the water and wastewater treatment projects.

Expressing satisfaction with the involvement of strong and experienced Iranian companies in the water projects in Syria, Ra’ad said his country requires the experience and technical know-how provided by the Iranian companies for reconstruction of the water and sewage treatment plants.