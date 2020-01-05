Iran Summons German Envoy over Support for US Strike

Following the untrue, thoughtless and destructive remarks that a number of German officials have made in support of the US’ terrorist assault on Iraq which led to the martyrdom of General Soleimani and his entourage, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Germany’s charge d’affaires on Sunday in the German ambassador’s absence, and expressed the Islamic Republic of Iran’s strong protest against such one-sided stances.

In the meeting, director of the Second Department for Western Europe at the Foreign Ministry highlighted General Soleimani’s influential and decisive role in establishing stability and security in West Asia, adding, “Martyr General Soleimani is revered as a hero of the fight against terrorism and Daesh (ISIS) not only in Iran, but also at the regional and international levels. Thus, such one-sided and unacceptable stances (from German officials) run counter to the traditional cooperation between the two countries (Iran and Germany) and also to the regional stability and security.”

For his part, the German charge d’affaires affirmed General Soleimani’s popularity in Iran, saying he will convey Iran’s protest to Germany immediately.