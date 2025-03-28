Iran says US, UK, Germany complicit in Israel’s crimes against Palestinians

The ministry issued a statement on the occasion of the International Quds Day, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, saying the designation by the late Founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, meant to ensure that the usurpation of the historical land of Palestine—under a colonial conspiracy and the establishment of a racist, belligerent, and oppressive entity in the heart of the Islamic world—would not be normalized.

The ministry said, it has now been eight decades since the occupation of Palestine and the deprivation of its people from their inherent and fundamental human rights, including the inalienable right to self-determination. During this time, the colonial project of erasing the Palestinian nation has persisted through the most horrific forms of mass killing and genocide.

The Foreign Ministry pointed to the anti-Israeli Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, describing it as an eruption of the long-suppressed rage of the oppressed Palestinian nation and a testament to the enduring vitality of the spirit of resistance against the oppression and rebellion of the occupiers.

It added that over the last two years the Zionist regime, emboldened by the full political, military, financial, and media support of the United States, has pursued the project of erasing Palestine with unprecedented intensity in the form of full-scale genocide.

It said the massacre of over 50,000 innocent Palestinians, the vast majority of them women and children; the transformation of the entire Gaza Strip into rubble; the imposition of starvation and thirst on those who survived the bombardments; the total destruction of hospitals and medical centers; and the mass killing and detention of thousands in the West Bank have turned occupied Palestine into the very embodiment of unparalleled violations of all international legal norms.

The Islamic Republic of Iran called for immediate and effective regional and international measures to halt the crimes and aggression of the occupying regime; end impunity; prosecute and punish the political and military leaders of the Zionist regime; ensure urgent humanitarian aid to the oppressed population of Gaza; and categorically reject any plan that involves the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza or the West Bank.