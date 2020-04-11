Iran Starts Phase Two of National Campaign against COVID-19

Health Minister Saeid Namaki announced the commencement of the second phase in a letter to Gholam-Reza Soleimani, the head of the Basij Resistance Force.

In the letter, the health minister expressed his gratitude for the cooperation of Basij personnel in screening 70 million people in the first phase of the fight against COVID-19.

“We will press ahead with the second phase of the national campaign against the coronavirus while handling infected cases already identified, conducting tests on asymptomatic individuals and monitoring the smart social distancing plan,” Namaki said.