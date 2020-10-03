Iran Starts Fining Those Who Violate COVID-19 Health Protocols

The Iranian president says stricter restrictions will be put in place to stem the spread of coronavirus, and those breaching health protocols will be dealt with seriously.

President Hassan Rouhani said “prevention” is the only way to counter COVID-19 and cut off its chain of transmission.

“We have no other option, but to levy fines on offenders,” he said at a meeting of the National Coronavirus Headquarters on Saturday.

“It is necessary to intensify care and monitoring to combat coronavirus,” he said.

Rouhani said punishments have been envisaged for all civil servants and other businesses that do not abide by health protocols.

He noted employees who do not abide by health directives could be fined or temporarily suspended, and businesses that do not comply could also be ordered to close for a specific period of time.

He added anyone giving services to customers who do not observe health protocols will also be punished.

President Rouhani urged all citizens to seriously respect health protocols.

“Under the current circumstances, we should all join hands to ensure people’s health and livelihood as well,” he added.

Rouhani said the measures to contain the novel virus will be implemented in a stricter way in the capital city of Tehran.

The president once again thanked all medical personnel who have been actively involved in treating coronavirus patients and containing the spread of the disease.