Iran Speeds Up Efforts to Prevent Civil War in Afghanistan

Mohammad-Ebrahim Taherian, the Iranian Foreign Minister’s special envoy for Afghanistan affairs who had left Kabul for Islamabad on Thursday for talks with Pakistani officials on the latest security developments in Afghanistan, returned to the Afghan capital on Friday to resume his meetings with the country’s political and defence officials.

In these meetings, Taherian presented a report on his talks with Pakistani officials, and conferred with Afghan authorities and figures on the achievement of peaceful solutions to the ongoing crisis and prevent the outbreak of a civil war in the country.

Taherian had travelled to Kabul on Wednesday at the head of a delegation with the escalation of unrest in the country.