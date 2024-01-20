Saturday, January 20, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveScience and TechnologySelected

Iran launches Soraya satellite into orbit 750 km above earth

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran on Saturday successfully placed a satellite into orbit at a distance of 750 km from the earth by Qaim 100 satellite carrier, the country’s minister of communications technology announced.

Issa Zarepour, in a message of X social media platform, wrote, “A new record was set in the height of the launch. An hour ago, Qaem 100 satellite carrier successfully placed its cargo in 750 km orbit.”

The Soraya satellite, launched by the Islamic Revolution Guard Corp’s (IRGC) three-stage satellite carrier, raised the bar for Iran’s satellite technology which had previously reached 500 kilometers from the earth.

The sub-orbital launch of the satellite carrier was successfully carried out last year.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks