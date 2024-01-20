Iran launches Soraya satellite into orbit 750 km above earth

Issa Zarepour, in a message of X social media platform, wrote, “A new record was set in the height of the launch. An hour ago, Qaem 100 satellite carrier successfully placed its cargo in 750 km orbit.”

The Soraya satellite, launched by the Islamic Revolution Guard Corp’s (IRGC) three-stage satellite carrier, raised the bar for Iran’s satellite technology which had previously reached 500 kilometers from the earth.

The sub-orbital launch of the satellite carrier was successfully carried out last year.