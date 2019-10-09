Iran Securing Modern Defence Achievements Despite Sanctions: IRGC

IRGC Chief-Commander Major General Hossein Salami touched upon cutting-edge technologies that Iran enjoys in the defence domain, saying the IRGC has so much potential that it can unveil a “modern achievement” every day.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is up-to-date when it comes to state-of-the-art technologies,” said the top general.

He said the IRGC draws on the potential of “faithful and revolutionary” youth in securing national defense capability.

The US sanctions have, ironically enough, further enhanced the IRGC’s capability to achieve more accomplishments, he added.

Iranian military technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

Tehran has always assured other nations that its military might poses no threat to regional countries, saying that the Islamic Republic’s defense doctrine is entirely based on deterrence.