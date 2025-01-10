IRGC chief: Iran does not need regional proxies to respond to enemies

Speaking at a national meeting in Abadan, southern Iran, Major General Salami emphasized Iran’s independent capabilities to act directly against Israeli provocations.

Emphasizing Iran’s domestic strength, the IRGC commander stated that Iran can respond to threats from within its own territory.

Referring to Iran’s retaliatory military operation against Israel a few months ago, the IRGC commander highlighted that despite Israel’s provocations, Iran chose not to use missiles from Syria and Lebanon, showcasing Iran’s operational independence.

He also recalled Iran’s direct military response to the assassination of IRGC Quds force commander General Qassem Soleimani in 2020 by targeting a US base in northern Iraq, demonstrating Iran’s self-reliant deterrence capability.

The top general detailed Iran’s advancements in precision strike technology using AI, achieving significant power in missile, drone, and naval domains.

He announced upcoming unveilings of new missile and drone cities in the country.

Major General Salami noted that Iranians frequently request that the third retaliatory operation against Israel, dubbed True Promise III, be carried out, which he said is “driven by their deep understanding of national power and resilience.”

He also addressed enemy efforts to portray Iran as weakened, refuting claims that Iran has lost its regional deterrence.

