Friday, September 1, 2023
SecurityIFP ExclusiveReligion

IRGC chief inspects Iraq border amid Arbaeen pilgrimage, reaffirms security

By IFP Editorial Staff

The chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) visited the Shalamcheh border with Iraq on Friday to check the transit of Arbaeen pilgrims to the Iraqi holy shrine city of Karbala.

Major General Hossein Salami said Iranian security and police forces have established full security at the border, assuring that the IRGC has used all its resources to facilitate the movement of Arbaeen pilgrims and provide services at all border crossings.

The top commander said, “The Iranian government has provided the infrastructure for the movement of pilgrims at the border crossings which has improved a lot compared to last year.” 

Major General Salami stated that the IRGC has implemented plans on both sides of the border to cater to the medical needs of the pilgrims by establishing makeshift hospitals.

The mega-scale religious event, which marks the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein, the third Shia Imam, draws millions of pilgrims from across the world to Karbala.  

The pilgrims undertake an 80-kilometer walk between the holy Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala in commemoration of the third Shia Imam and his 72 companions who were martyred in the Battle of Karbala in southern Iraq in 680 AD while fighting the large army of the then despot, Yazid.

