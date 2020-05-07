Iran Says Ready to Meet Tajikistan’s Demand for Coronavirus-Related Products

President of Iran Hassan Rouhani has expressed the Islamic Republic’s readiness to offer whatever help it can to the friendly and brotherly nation of Tajikistan in the fight against the novel coronavirus by providing testing kits and other medical equipment.

In a telephone conversation on Wednesday, President Rouhani and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon hailed the historical, religious and cultural commonalities as well as the friendly and brotherly relations between the two nations, and stressed the need to promote cooperation between Tehran and Dushanbe.

The two presidents also congratulated each other on the beginning of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan and discussed the latest status of the ties and cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

On the outbreak of the coronavirus infection and the difficulties caused by the pandemic in nearly all countries in the world, President Rouhani and his Tajik counterpart emphasized the necessity for close interaction between the officials of the two states in order to promote cooperation and share the experiences in the battle with the virus.

The two presidents also stressed the need for the Iranian and Tajik authorities to step up efforts to restore the economic and trade ties between two sides to the previous level in full compliance with the health instructions, adding, “The nations and governments of Iran and Tajikistan have always stood by each other and will continue to do so.”

In the conversation, President Rouhani highlighted Iran’s success in producing the coronavirus diagnostic test kits and other medical supplies for the battle with the infectious disease, stressing, “We are prepared to fulfill the needs of Tajikistan, as a friend and brother, in this field to the extent we can.”

For his part, President Rahmon lauded Iran’s success in the fight against COVID-19 and the Iranian government’s wise handling of the situation, noting, “Further enhancement of relations and cooperation with Iran is a key policy of Tajikistan in foreign interaction.”