Iran, Tajikistan sing 23 MoUs to bolster ties

Pezeshkian met Rahmon on Thursday in Tajikistan’s capital of Dushanbe, where Iranian and Tajik officials put their signatures on 23 documents on cooperation in the fields of politics, economy, culture, society, education, transportation, customs services, trade, health, veterinary, electronic systems, technology, as well as ties between the two countries’ police forces.

In talks after the meeting, Pezeshkian hoped that the implementation of the MoUs would result in serious steps towards enhancing cooperation swiftly.

He also noted that the common Persian language, and historical and civilizational bonds between Iran and Tajikistan demonstrate the depth of their friendship.

“Tajikistan is one of our strategic partners in the region and there are deep neighborly relations between our countries,” he added.

The Iranian chief executive further called for removing hurdles in the way of developing Tehran-Dushanbe ties, emphasizing that the two sides can mediate the resolution of problems gripping the region.

Rahmon, for his part, hailed commonalities between the two countries, saying Pezeshkian’s visit provides a good opportunity for bolstering relations in all sectors.

The Iranian president arrived in Tajikistan on Wednesday night for a two-day visit. Afterward, he will travel to Russia, where he is set to hold talks with President Vladimir Putin and sign a comprehensive strategic partnership pact.