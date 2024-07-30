Iran ready to enhance relations with Tajikistan: Leader

Ayatollah Khamenei stated that the expansion of ties with the regional countries particularly those with the common language, culture, history and religion is a top priority for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Leader pointed out that the Islamic Republic of Iran, like in the past, stands ready to continue cooperation with Tajikistan in different areas.

He also thanked the Tajik president for visiting Iran to take part in the oath-taking ceremony of Iran’s new President Masoud Pezeshkian, adding the visits and movements between the two countries officials will pave the way for the further expansion of bilateral ties.

Ayatollah Khamenei also stressed the role of the Persian language in such countries as Iran, Tajikistan and Afghanistan.

Rahmon in turn, voiced pleasure with the new meeting with Iran’s supreme leader and referred to his talks with Iran’s new President Pezeshkian. He added as you said some years ago Iran and Tajikistan are relatives, and we seek further expansion of bilateral ties, as well as using the experiences and developments of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the scientific, health and industrial fields.

Mohammad Reza Aref, the new Iranian First Vice-President also attended the meeting.