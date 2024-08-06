Visa waiver between Iran, Tajikistan to take effect soon

This agreement will allow citizens holding regular passports from both countries to travel to each other’s territories without the need for a visa.

According to the Director-General of Consular Affairs at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the visa waiver arrangement is based on a memorandum of understanding signed between the governments of Iran and Tajikistan.

Starting from August 10, 2024, citizens of both countries will be able to travel visa-free for up to 30 days.

Currently, the visa waiver is applicable only for travelers using the air routes between Dushanbe and Tehran, as well as Tehran and Dushanbe.