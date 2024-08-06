IFP ExclusiveForeign Policy

Visa waiver between Iran, Tajikistan to take effect soon

By IFP Editorial Staff
The visa waiver system between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Tajikistan will come into effect on August 10, 2024.

This agreement will allow citizens holding regular passports from both countries to travel to each other’s territories without the need for a visa.

According to the Director-General of Consular Affairs at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the visa waiver arrangement is based on a memorandum of understanding signed between the governments of Iran and Tajikistan.

Starting from August 10, 2024, citizens of both countries will be able to travel visa-free for up to 30 days.

Currently, the visa waiver is applicable only for travelers using the air routes between Dushanbe and Tehran, as well as Tehran and Dushanbe.

