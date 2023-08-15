Tajikistan vows cooperation with Iran over Shiraz terror attack

Sirojiddin Muhriddin, the Foreign Minister of Tajikistan, strongly condemned the deadly attack and emphasized that the bond between the people of Iran and Tajikistan is resilient enough to withstand the actions of criminal and terrorist elements.

He stated, “We want to assure everyone that this incident will not impact the relationship between our two brotherly nations.”

Muhriddin also expressed Tajikistan’s willingness to collaborate with Tehran if an official request for cooperation is made. This statement comes after it was revealed that the perpetrator of this heinous act was a Tajikistani citizen.

Two people were killed and several others were injured in the terror attack.