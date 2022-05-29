‘Value of Iran-Tajikistan trade increased by 463% last year’

Rouhollah Latifi, spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, said Sunday that the two countries exchanged over 139 tons of non-oil goods, worth $131 million, in the course of the past Persian calendar year, which started on March 20, 2021.

The figures, he said, showed a 489-percent and 463-percent increase in the volume and value, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Latifi added, however, that the volume of trade still remained far from the two nations’ expectations given the many historical, cultural and religious commonalities existing between Iran and Tajikistan.

The official said Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Tajikistan last year set the stage for the growth in bilateral trade ties.

He expressed hope that a trip by Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon to Tehran on Sunday would help broaden political and economic cooperation between the two states “to the extent that it would meet the expectations of the two nations.”