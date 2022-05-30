Monday, May 30, 2022
Tajik president in Tehran for talks

By IFP Editorial Staff
Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon

Tajikistan’s President Emamali Rahmon has arrived in Tehran at the head of a high-ranking delegation on an official visit.

Iranian Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian officially welcomed the Tajik leader at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport on Sunday.

Earlier, Rahmon offered condolences to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the building collapse in the southern Iranian city of Abadan and voiced grief over the incident.

During his stay in Tehran Rahmon will meet with Raisi and the two sides will sign a number of new agreements.

Raisi visited Tajikistan in September 2021. Iran and Tajikistan signed 8 agreements during that trip. When the Iranian president was in Tajikistan, Iran was admitted to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

