Tajik president in Tehran for talks

Iranian Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian officially welcomed the Tajik leader at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport on Sunday.

Earlier, Rahmon offered condolences to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the building collapse in the southern Iranian city of Abadan and voiced grief over the incident.

During his stay in Tehran Rahmon will meet with Raisi and the two sides will sign a number of new agreements.

Raisi visited Tajikistan in September 2021. Iran and Tajikistan signed 8 agreements during that trip. When the Iranian president was in Tajikistan, Iran was admitted to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.