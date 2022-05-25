Shamkhani to visit Tajikistan for regional security meeting

The meeting will be held with the presence of representatives of the national security bodies of Iran, Russia, China, India, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, and will focus on the developments of Afghanistan.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Ali Shamkhani will hold separate bilateral talks with his counterparts to discuss bilateral, regional and international topics.

The regional security meetings are an initiative of Iran and began in 2018. Tehran hosted the first and second edition of the event and India hosted the third meeting