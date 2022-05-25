Wednesday, May 25, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsSecurity

Shamkhani to visit Tajikistan for regional security meeting

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ali Shamkhani

The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council will visit Tajikistan to take part in the fourth security dialog meeting scheduled to be held in the country’s capital city of Dushanbe on Friday.

The meeting will be held with the presence of representatives of the national security bodies of Iran, Russia, China, India, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, and will focus on the developments of Afghanistan.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Ali Shamkhani will hold separate bilateral talks with his counterparts to discuss bilateral, regional and international topics.

The regional security meetings are an initiative of Iran and began in 2018. Tehran hosted the first and second edition of the event and India hosted the third meeting

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks