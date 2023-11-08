Iran and Tajikistan sign 18 MoU’s and agreements 

The statement says Tehran and Dushanbe are going to deepen their strategic and long-term relations.

The two presidents also oversaw the signing of the 18 cooperation documents and memoranda of understanding.

They included an MoU on a roadmap for long-term trade and economic cooperation from 2023 to 2030, a visa-free travel by citizens of both countries, fighting drug trafficking, transportation and transit, crisis management, creating a joint free zone, as well as cooperation in the fields of culture and art.

The cooperation documents were signed by the ministers of foreign affairs, energy and Islamic culture and guidance of Iran and the ministers of economic growth, culture, transportation and industries of Tajikistan.

The Raisi administration has been expanding ties with Iran’s neighbors since taking office over two years ago.

The administration says the policy of prioritizing ties with neighbors and “the policy of neighborliness” can blunt the impact of Western sanctions of Iran.