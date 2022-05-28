Tajik president to visit Tehran on Sunday

The visit comes at the official invitation of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. The two presidents will hold talks on bilareral, regional and international developments.

Tehran and Dushanbe will also sign several economic, scientific, political and cultural agreements.

Raisi and Rahmon will then take questions from journalists at a joint news briefing.

The Iranian president visited Tajikistan in September 2021 at the invitation of his Tajik counterpart to attend the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. During that visit, Tehran and Dushanbe signed 8 agreements.

The policy of the Raisi administration is to expand ties with neighbors in order to blunt the impact of the Western sanctions against the Islamic Republic