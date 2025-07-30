Iran FM meets President of Tajikistan, calls for boost in ties

Araghchi who has traveled to Dushanbe for talks with senior officials of the Republic of Tajikistan, met with President Emomali Rahmon upon arrival.

The meeting, held at the Palace of the Nation, began with Foreign Minister Araghchi conveying greetings from the Supreme Leader and the president of Iran to the president and people of Tajikistan.

Highlighting the deep bonds of friendship and understanding between the Iranian and Tajik peoples, especially their shared language, heritage, civilization, history, and culture, the Foreign Minister stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to leveraging the unique and valuable commonalities to strengthen and deepen cooperation in economic, commercial, diplomatic, cultural-educational, and other fields.

President Emomali Rahmon welcomed the Iranian Foreign Minister and extended warm greetings to Iran’s Leader and President.

He described the relationship between the two nations as special, rooted in historical affection and deep friendship, and stressed the need to further enhance bilateral ties.

During the meeting, the current state of bilateral relations and opportunities for future development were discussed. The two sides also reviewed recent developments in surrounding regions, including the Caucasus, Central Asia, Afghanistan, and West Asia, and exchanged views and analyses on these issues.