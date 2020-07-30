Iran Says Ready to Help Turkmenistan Combat Pandemic

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has expressed Tehran’s preparedness to transfer its experiences and help Ashgabat combat the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

In a phone conversation with his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow on Wednesday, President Rouhani said, “Iran is ready to cooperate with Turkmenistan in the field of healthcare and fighting coronavirus.

He urged that the communication between the officials and the exchange of experiences of the two countries in the fight against the virus should continue more than before.

“Today, all countries around the world are facing the coronavirus outbreak and we should help each other in combatting the virus,” he noted.

The outbreak of coronavirus has decreased trade and economic relations between the two countries, Rouhani said, expressing hope that cooperation and relations will further develop in various economic fields in the coming months with an increased control over the disease and the efforts of officials of the two countries.

He further congratulated him, his government and the people of Turkmenistan on Eid al-Adha as the great feast of all Muslims around the world.

“Development of relations and cooperation with Turkmenistan is important to us because we have shared a common history and culture and good neighbourliness over the centuries and there has always been friendship and cooperation between the two countries,” he said.

The president described as “positive” certain measures taken to solve the problems of transportation and exchange of goods between the two countries, such as the construction of a new road bridge on the Sarakhs border and the resumption of rail traffic in order to develop trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, and stressed the importance of continuing these efforts.

For his part, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow congratulated the government and people of Iran on Eid al-Adha as one of the holy feasts of the Islamic world, saying, “Eid al-Adha is the symbol of humanity, mercy and generosity, and I hope that this feast brings peace, stability and mercy for the entire world.”

Referring to the deep-rooted and historical relations and cooperation between the two countries, Berdimuhamedow said, “Fortunately, Iran and Turkmenistan have very good relations and common grounds in various economic, political and cultural fields and cooperation in international organisations.”

Referring to the COVID-19 pandemic in the world and the praiseworthy efforts of the international community to combat it, he said, “We can achieve good results in the fight against coronavirus through cooperation and coordinated efforts.”

Praising the Iranian President for his efforts to develop relations between the two countries, Berdimuhamedow called for the enhancement of cooperation for further border exchanges and the development of related guidelines, as well as scientific and health cooperation and joint ventures.