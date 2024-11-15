Iranian MP slams internet filtering, slow managerial changes 

In an interview with Eslahat News outlet, Fazlollah Ranjbar commented on the 100-day performance of the administration, noting that critical issues like the slow pace of managerial changes and appointments, economic stability, and improving people’s livelihoods should be addressed.

The lawmaker said despite the government’s diligent efforts, many managerial positions in various provinces and levels remain unfilled, potentially leading to decreased employee motivation and dissatisfaction within ministries.

Ranjbar highlighted the government’s positive actions, such as the timely submission of the budget bill to parliament.

He said the parliament is also focused on these issues, recently discussing the government’s economic team and enhancing coordination among its members.

Regarding the internet filtering issue, Ranjbar stressed the need for transparency and honesty from the government.

He warned that inconsistent behavior and negative social effects could erode public trust if officials use restricted resources themselves.

Ranjbar also touched on the administration’s foreign policy, noting it has been successful in reducing tensions and strengthening relations with neighboring countries, which could benefit Iran in the long term.