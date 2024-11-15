Iran’s northeastern city of Kashmar jolted by  earthquake, third in 24 hours 

According to Kashmar’s Governor Hojjatollah Shariatmadari, the first quake on Friday struck at 5:13 a.m. with a magnitude of 3.1 and a depth of 10 kilometers and the second, more powerful earthquake, measured 4.0 in magnitude and struck at 9:01 a.m. at a depth of 9 kilometers. Another earthquake of 4.3 magnitude shook the city on Thursday.

Shariatmadari reported that all emergency response teams are on full alert.

Assessors have been dispatched to check the potential damage, although no casualties have been reported so far.

Shariatmadari urged residents to exercise caution during earthquakes, advising them to protect themselves and their families and avoid standing in hazardous areas.

The tremors were also felt in surrounding areas, and residents of unsafe and damaged homes were advised to take extra precautions due to potential aftershocks from Thursday’s earthquake that left 11 injured.