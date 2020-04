Speaking in his daily briefing on Saturday, Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour confirmed 1,134 new cases of COVID-19 infection, increasing the total number of infections to 89,328.

The spokesman further noted that 68,193 patients have so far recovered and been discharged from the hospital.

Jahanpour also said that 3,096 patients are in severe conditions of the disease.

So far, 410,075 tests for the novel virus have been taken in the country, he added.