Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araqchi made the comment in a Wednesday phone conversation with Thijs van der Plas, the director for political affairs at the Dutch Foreign Minsitry.

“The coronavirus has spread not only in Iran, but also in almost all countries, and it needs a serious and collective move,” said Araqchi.

“Today, in addition to this virus, Iran is facing the United States’ illegal and inhumane sanctions, which redouble the pressure on Iranian people,” he added.

“Iranian people are entitled to have access to their own financial resources to fight the disease and tackle its economic consequences,” he added.

“The United States’ unilateral and unfair sanctions against Iran are a gross breach of UN

Security Council Resolution 2231, and the US should be answerable for that,” he said.

The Dutch official, in turn, condoled with Iranian people over the coronavirus outbreak, saying it is an international responsibility to fight the pandemic.

He said his country remains committed to multilateralism in the world and helping international institutions to protect public health.

The diplomat also said the Netherlands continues to support the Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and pertinent mechanisms.