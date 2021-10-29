Iran, Russia: Vienna talks should lead to lifting of sanctions

Iran and Russia have stressed that new talks between Iran and the P4+1 group will only be successful if they lead to lifting of anti-Tehran sanctions.

During a meeting in Moscow on Friday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister and his Russian counterpart Sergei Ryabkov said successful talks should also ensure implementation of all the parties’ commitments under the Iran nuclear deal.

The two sides discussed mechanisms for lifting sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

Iran has agreed to resume negotiations with the P4+1 group in the coming weeks in the Austrian capital- Vienna- on a possible return of the United States to the 2015 nuclear deal.

Based on an agreement, Iran will hold bilateral talks with each of the P4+1 group members namely Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany to share views on the upcoming negotiations on lifting the sanctions against the Iranians.

The Iranian foreign minister said Iran, the Russian Federation and China have close views on regional and international issues especially the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

He added that it is necessary for the European members of the P4+1 to abide by their commitments and make an effort to lift illegal sanctions.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said before his Friday talks with Bagheri that Moscow understands the Islamic Republic of Iran’s concerns and requirements for the resumption of talks in Vienna.

“I am sure we will agree on the timing of the resumption and the mechanism of the talks,” the deputy Russian foreign minister said.

Bagheri visited Moscow after his talks with the top European Union diplomat, Enrique Mora, in Brussels on Wednesday.