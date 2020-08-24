Iran, Russia Coordinate Efforts at Astana Peace Process Meeting

Senior diplomats from Iran and Russia have met in Geneva on the sidelines of the Astana Process for peace in Syria to weigh plans for success in the process.

Senior assistant to the Iranian Foreign Minister, Ali Asghar Khaji, and the delegation accompanying him in a meeting of the Astana Peace Process held a meeting with Alexander Lavrentiev, the Russian president’s special envoy for Syria, on the sidelines of the third meeting of Syria’s Constitutional Committee in Geneva on Monday.

In the gathering, held at the office of Iran’s diplomatic mission in Geneva, the two sides discussed the developments in Syria’s Constitutional Committee and its third meeting, which is underway under the auspices of the three guarantor states of the Astana Process, the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Syria, and the Syrian parties.

Khaji and Lavrentiev emphasized the necessity of supports for the Constitutional Committee to help it go on and meet with success.

The Iranian diplomat highlighted the success achieved by the Astana Peace Process, and called for the continuation of consolations and coordination among the guarantor states of the Astana format.

For his part, Lavrentiev pointed to the role of the Astana Process in the settlement of the crisis in Syria, stressing the need to hold summit meetings in Tehran after a meeting of senior experts in Kazakhstan’s capital Nur-Sultan.

The two sides finally underlined the need for closer consultations to ensure the Constitutional Committee’s success in its mission.