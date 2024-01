The report said Rouhani and Larijani will run in Tehran. Earlier, Iran’s Guardian Council, which is in charge of vetting candidates for different elections, approved a number of reformist and moderate hopefuls for the vote including Mohammad Bagher Nobakht, Masoud Pezeshkian, Ali Motahari and Gholamreza Tajgardoun.

Reformists have allied themselves with moderate candidates and supporters of Larijani for the upcoming elections.

The elections will be held in March.