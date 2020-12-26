Iran Reports Lowest Number of New COVID-19 Cases in Two Months

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 5,760 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours, the lowest figure since October 24, raising the total number of cases to 1,194,963.

In a press briefing on Saturday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the virus has also killed 134 patients since Friday noon, increasing the overall death toll to 54,574.

She said so far 942,548 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari went on to say that 5,273 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 7,354,931 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said currently 108 cities are in the “orange zone” and 340 cities in the “yellow zone” in terms of coronavirus outbreak.