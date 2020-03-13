Iran Rejects US’ Report on Its Human Rights Situation

Reacting to the US State Department’s annual human rights report regarding the situation of human rights in Iran on Friday, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said the US regime lacks any political, legal, and ethical eligibility to comment about the issue of human rights.

“A regime whose president proudly issues the order to assassinate the most decent children of Iran, and his accomplices – the US Secretary of State and the Special Envoy for Iran – shamelessly host the most hated anti-Iran terrorist groups and attend their meetings, has nothing to do with the elevated concept of human rights,” Mousavi noted.

“A regime whose president recklessly makes racist remarks, shamelessly defends religious discrimination, degrades women and considers them solely as an object of sexual desire, reject the people of other countries entry into the US solely based on their religion and race, recklessly and in violation of all international rules and regulations threatens to destroy the cultural centres of other countries, is an ally and supporter of the infanticidal and butcher Saudi regime and the anti-human Zionist regime, is not in a position to give human rights prescriptions to other countries,” the spokesman added.

Mousavi referred to Mike Pompeo’s explicit and straightforward confession that teaching methods of lying and deception had been part of his curriculum during his presidency over the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), and said, “The US’ move to write reports about other countries including Iran is a hackneyed method, and the reports are prepared based on what Pompeo and his comrades have learned at the CIA.”

The spokesman said such reports are based on a series of lies and by misrepresenting the realities, exaggerating the weak points, and blackwashing the positive points.

“Therefore, such reports have no value and credibility,” Mousavi noted.

The Iranian spokesman expressed deep concern over the destructive addiction of the oligarchy ruling the US to systematic lying, targeted racism, and violent xenophobia, saying the US ruling system’s inhumane policies against immigrants are one of the worst instances of racism.

“The US’ insistence on separating innocent children from their parents at the country’s entry points with the aim of intimidating immigrants is one of the most disgraceful encounters of a government with human beings,” he added.

Mousavi also expressed regret that the US and some of its Western allies are downgrading the concept of “human rights” to a means and leverage for imposing pressure and defamation.

He said the US State Department’s report complements the defamation campaigns pursued by institutions affiliated with the US government, including the Amnesty International which practically implements the US regime’s official policies under the guise of a non-governmental organization.

Mousavi’s comments came two days after the US State Department released an annual review of human rights situation in Iran.

The US State Department claimed in the review that the Islamic Republic has committed abuse “as a matter of government policy,” with impunity for perpetrators “throughout all levels of the government and security forces.”

The report also claims that the Iranian government represses civil liberties, including press freedom, internet freedom, academic freedom, and freedom of peaceful assembly. It also cites a lack of transparency in government, and discrimination against women as other instances of human rights violations.

One day after the US released its defamatory report, the UN Human Rights Council on Thursday adopted a report replete with praise for the Islamic Republic of Iran in wake of a mandatory human rights review that all UN member states undergo every five years.

According to a UN Watch count, 95 out of 111 countries, or 85%, praised Iran for its human rights achievements. This includes 49 countries that glowingly praised the Islamic Republic, and another 46 that expressed some praise for Iran’s achievements.

Only a small minority of 16 nations used their brief speaking time to raise allegations against Iran’s human rights record.