Iran, Red Cross Discuss Battle with COVID-19

In a meeting in Geneva Wednesday, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister and the IFRC Secretary General discussed the ways the Federation could help Iran by providing and delivering the medical equipment for the fight against the novel coronavirus.

The two officials also talked about the plans on how the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies can help deliver the necessary medical supplies to Iran, including the coronavirus diagnostic test kits and the personal protective equipment for the medical staff.

In the meeting, Baharvand said the Islamic Republic of Iran has always tried to decouple the humanitarian and specialized issues from political differences, “while the current US administration, particularly the US secretary of state, seeks to take political advantage of a humanitarian issue in an immoral and unprofessional measure, and is even spreading lies about it.”

The Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister finally noted that the novel coronavirus epidemic is not confined to a specific nation and could turn into a global challenge. “Thus, it is necessary to combat and contain it globally.”