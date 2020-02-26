Iran Raps US for Using Coronavirus as Part of ‘Maximum Pressure’ Strategy

Ali Shamkhani made the remarks in reaction to the US secretary of state’s allegation that Tehran is covering up details of the coronavirus spread in the country.

In a tweet, Shamkhani said “Psychological pressure on countries to close land and air borders and lie about Iran’s covering-up is a new roadmap.”

Earlier in another tweet, Shamkhani said the accusation comes while the White House has failed to release exact information about the damage it suffered in Iran’s missile attack on its military base in Iraq.

Shamkhani also noted that Washington has refused to provide data on the downing of a US drone in Afghanistan, and also the number of flu-related deaths in the United States over the past year.

On Tuesday, Mike Pompeo expressed concern about reports that Iran is allegedly suppressing data about the outbreak, saying all countries should tell the truth about the virus.