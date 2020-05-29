Iran Records Highest One-Day COVID-19 Cases

Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman has confirmed 2,819 new cases of COVID-19 infections, the highest number of increase in more than a month.

Kianoush Jahanpour announced on Friday the new cases of infection increase the total number of cases to 146,668.

He said 50 people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 7,677.

Jahanpour said 15 provinces have reported zero case of fatality caused by the virus in the past 24 hours. Five provinces have also reported only one death.

The spokesman said 114,931 patients have so far recovered from the disease, and been discharged from hospital.

2,547 patients are also in severe conditions of the disease, he added.

Jahanpour noted that 896,571 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

He said the condition in Khuzestan province is still red. He also warned that Khorasan Razavi, East and West Azarbaijan, Lorestan, Kurdistan, Kermanshah, Hormozgan, and Mazandaran provinces are in alarming conditions.