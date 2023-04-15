Iranian President Raisi invited to UAE for intl. climate confab later this year: Diplomat

In an interview with ISNA, Alireza Enayati, a senior diplomat viewed as an option to take over the post of Iran’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, pointed to a recent visit by Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani and other officials to Abu Dhabi.

He said such visits are promising, adding, “We expect that the meetings can be effective in the development of relations between the two countries in various fields, including economic and commercial ones.”

The diplomat said Iran had received an invitation for Raisi to visit the UAE for the climate change conference, and that Tehran is reviewing the president’s schedule.

He highlighted the importance of economic cooperation between the countries located in the south as well as in the north of the Persian Gulf and the proper use of the existing capacities of each of these countries.

“Paying attention to these capacities can significantly help cooperation and economic development in the region,” he said.

“Using Iran’s capacities in this area is cost-effective for Persian Gulf countries, and they can use this optimal opportunity to import and export their desired goods from and to regions such as Central Asia,” Enayati added.