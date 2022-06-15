Wednesday, June 15, 2022
President Raisi of Iran officially welcomes Turkmen counterpart

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ebrahim Raisi & Serdar Berdymukhamedov

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi welcomed Turkmenistan’s President Serdar Berdymukhamedov in an official ceremony at Tehran’s Saadabad complex on Wednesday.

The Turkmen president, who arrived in Tehran on Tuesday evening at the head of a high-ranking delegation, was welcomed by Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghassemi.

The two leaders are scheduled to hold bilateral meetings, sign intergovernmental documents, and hold a joint press conference.

This is the first visit by Berdymukhamedov to Tehran as the president of Turkmenistan to reciprocate a visit by Raisi to the central Asian state last year.

Raisi led a political and economic delegation to attend the 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in December last year.

On Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met with his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov to highlight the agenda for the two-day stay of the Turkmen delegation.

