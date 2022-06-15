President Raisi of Iran officially welcomes Turkmen counterpart

The Turkmen president, who arrived in Tehran on Tuesday evening at the head of a high-ranking delegation, was welcomed by Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghassemi.

The two leaders are scheduled to hold bilateral meetings, sign intergovernmental documents, and hold a joint press conference.

This is the first visit by Berdymukhamedov to Tehran as the president of Turkmenistan to reciprocate a visit by Raisi to the central Asian state last year.

Raisi led a political and economic delegation to attend the 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in December last year.

On Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met with his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov to highlight the agenda for the two-day stay of the Turkmen delegation.