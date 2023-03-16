Iran’s Raisi opens advanced cancer treatment center

The ‘Barekat’ Comprehensive Cancer Center, which was inaugurated on Thursday, is reported to be one of the most advanced centers of its kind in the region.

Besides detection and treatment of all types of cancer, the center will also focus on research, promotion of medical tourism, and introduction of Iran as the region’s cancer treatment hub.

Administration Spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi said in a tweet that the center features highly advanced equipment and will work to help lower the rate of cancer.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Raisi said his administration will make efforts to soothe the concerns of patients battling with cancer and decrease their costs.

He described the opening of the center as an effective step toward the goal of serving justice and decreasing the poverty rate.