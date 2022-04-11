Iran, Qatar sign three aviation cooperation agreements

The announcement has been made by a spokesman for the Avian Organization of Iran.

Mir Akbar Razavi also said during the FIFA World Cup 2022 finals in Qatar, the two countries will cooperate with each other in order to increase the number of their flights between them.

Razavi added that the second agreement is about expansion of training and technical interaction between Iran and Qatar.

According to the spokesman for the Avian Organization of Iran, the third agreement is related to cooperation between the two sides in offering search and rescue operations following possible air accidents