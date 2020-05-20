Iran Proposes Barter Trade with Kazakhstan

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani has proposed the idea of operating a barter system for bilateral trade with Kazakhstan.

In a telephone conversation with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday, President Rouhani said a barter system for the exchange of commodities would strengthen the process of bilateral trade between Iran and Kazakhstan.

“Iran is prepared for the launch of this mechanism between the two countries,” he added.

President Rouhani also stressed the need to remove the obstacles to the road and rail freight for transportation of cargoes between the two countries, strengthen the banking cooperation, and finalize an agreement on facilitating the visa application process for the travelers and business people of the two countries.

The president also hailed the economic relations between Iran and Kazakhstan and their mutual cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, adding, “I hope we will properly enhance the relations between the two countries after overcoming the coronavirus and even in the current conditions in compliance with the health instructions.”

The two presidents further voiced readiness to boost the trade exchanges via the Caspian Sea, saying the road ministers of the two sides are tasked with pursuing the initiative.

President Rouhani and President Tokayev also deplored the illegal US sanctions that have adversely affected the lives of people amid the outbreak of coronavirus, calling for the removal of the sanctions.

Citing the numerous problems that the coronavirus pandemic has created in the world, the two presidents emphasized the necessity of sharing experiences in the fight against the contagious disease.

They also agreed that the health ministries of Iran and Kazakhstan would promote mutual cooperation in the battle with COVID-19, considering the Iranian export of medical supplies such as ventilators, N95 masks and serology testing kits for coronavirus.

The two presidents finally congratulated each other in advance on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, and wished the Iranian and Kazakh nations peace, calm and welfare.

The Iranian administration has stepped up efforts in recent years to expand economic ties with the Central Asian countries and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) members – Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

In 2018, President Rouhani and his former Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev weighed plans for trade exchanges between the two countries using their own currencies, namely rial and tenge.