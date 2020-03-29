Iran Producing Homegrown Ventilators amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari says the Iranian company is manufacturing 30 ventilators per day.

Iran used to purchase ventilators and anaesthetic machines from Belgian company Medec International BV in the past, which also offered after-sale services to Iran.

But the Iranian experts at local knowledge-based company ‘Ehya Darman Pishrafteh’ have managed to produce homegrown ICU ventilators and anaesthetic machines inside the country.

The Iranian-made devices are now being mass-produced. In a visit to the knowledge-based company, Sattari said the enterprise is manufacturing 30 ventilators each day and delivers them to the hospitals and medical centers across the country.

Moreover, arrangements have been made to allow for a several-fold increase in the production capacity at the Iranian company.

In a 2018 visit to the Iranian company, located in Toos industrial complex in the northeastern city of Mashhad, the vice-president for Science and Technology had expressed hope that the local enterprise would make great advances in the medical equipment industry and development of technology.

Following its success to supply the domestic needs, Ehya Darman Pishrafteh is now prepared to export its products to the other countries.

One of the biggest challenges faced by health workers around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic is trying to save patients whose lungs are assailed by the virus.

Many patients may need to be put on ventilators at one point or another during the pandemic.