Iran president-elect extends ‘friendship hand to everyone’

The veteran lawmaker and former health minister said, “All of the supporters are from this country and we need to get help from all of them for the promotion of our country.”

In a message on X social media platform, Pezeshkian wrote, “Dear people of Iran, the elections are over and this is just the beginning of our companionship. The difficult path ahead will not be smooth except with your companionship, empathy, and trust.”

“I extend my hand to you and I swear on my honor that I will not leave you alone on this path. Don’t leave us alone,” he added.

Pezeshkian, 69, won the tight race to become the 9th president of Iran since the 1979 victory of the Islamic Revolution.

He secured over 16.3 million of the total 30.5 million votes, 49.61 percent, and his rival principlist Saeed Jalili got 13.5 million, or 48.86 percent.

“Even those who did not vote for us are our brothers,” Pezeshkian said.

Although Pezeshkian has a strong reformist base and support, he refuses to call himself a reformist, saying, “I had no party or support. People helped me out of love and I am grateful to all of them.”