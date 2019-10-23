Iran President Due in Azerbaijan to Attend NAM Summit

The president will travel to Baku to attend and deliver a speech at the 18th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), said Alireza Moezzi, the deputy head of the Iranian president’s office for communications.

“In addition to addressing the summit and elaborating on the Islamic Republic’s stances on major regional and international affairs, Rouhani will also hold bilateral meetings with the Azeri president,” he added.

“In the meeting, the two sides will review the most pressing issues in Tehran-Baku relations, and the trend of implementing agreements and joint projects,” Moezzi noted.

“On the sidelines of the NAM Leaders’ Summit, the Iranian president will also hold separate talks with some of the leaders attending the summit, during which the most important issues of mutual interest, regional and international developments will be discussed.”

President Rouhani will return to Iran on Friday night, Moezzi said.

At the Summit, the Republic of Azerbaijan will take over the presidency of the NAM for a three-year period (2019-2022).

The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) is an international organization (group of countries) who do not want to be officially aligned (friends) with or against any major power bloc (group of countries). In 2018, the movement had 125 members and 25 observer countries, which account for 55 percent of the world’s population.